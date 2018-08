Ulster back row forward Chris Henry prepares to face Newport-Gwent Dragons on Sunday - exactly one year after suffering a career-threatening mini-stroke.

The 31-year-old made a full recovery and remarkably regained his Ireland place in time to play in the recent World Cup.

Henry gives his thoughts on the arrival of Ulster's new Director of Rugby, Les Kiss, who also features on the Online programme, along with scrum-half Paul Marshall.

