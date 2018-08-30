Pro12: Dragons 12-19 Ulster

Ulster fight back from 9-0 down early on to earn their first away win of the Pro12 campaign as they beat Newport Gwent Dragons 19-12 at Rodney Parade.

Paul Marshall's second-half try moved Ulster into the lead although they had to withstand strong Dragons pressure in the closing stages to secure the victory.

The game was Les Kiss's first game since taking charge of Ulster on a permanent basis.

Ulster hooker Rory Best said the Irish province had "shown a lot of character to dig in during the closing stages".

This video is UK only.

