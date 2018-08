It was a far cry from taking charge as New Zealand beat Australia to win the 2015 World Cup final at Twickenham.

But a week later referee Nigel Owens took officiating village teams Gowerton v Crymych in Welsh National League Division One in his stride.

Scrum V's Rick O'Shea witnessed the welcome Owens received and learned how popular the Pontyberem-bred official is.

