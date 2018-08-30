Rugby focus turns to European Cup

The 2015 World Cup is a memory, the Pro12 is among the domestic competitions on hold and now it is the turn of the European Champions Cup to take centre stage.

Scrum V's Ross Harries reports on what lies ahead for the Welsh regions involved - Scarlets and Ospreys - and their opponents.

Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones and Scarlets hooker Ken Owens offer their thoughts, as do Wasps' Welsh boss Dai Young, Exeter's Rob Baxter and Bath's Mike Ford.

Watch Scrum V, most Sundays during the season on BBC Two Wales, bbc.co.uk/scrumv and on the iPlayer.

UK users only.

