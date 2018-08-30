Lomu made massive impact - Underwood

Former Leicester Tigers and England player Rory Underwood says Jonah Lomu made a "massive impact on the world game".

The New Zealand rugby union great passed away on Tuesday, aged 40.

Underwood was part of the England side that got blown away by Lomu's four tries in the 1995 World Cup semi-final.

"The 1995 World Cup was when the game first went global," Underwood told BBC Radio Leicester.

"For a young player like Jonah to suddenly hit the stage and dominate the whole tournament, which has never been done since, he had a massive impact on rugby."

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket