Former Leicester Tigers and England player Rory Underwood says Jonah Lomu made a "massive impact on the world game".

The New Zealand rugby union great passed away on Tuesday, aged 40.

Underwood was part of the England side that got blown away by Lomu's four tries in the 1995 World Cup semi-final.

"The 1995 World Cup was when the game first went global," Underwood told BBC Radio Leicester.

"For a young player like Jonah to suddenly hit the stage and dominate the whole tournament, which has never been done since, he had a massive impact on rugby."