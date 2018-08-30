Jonah Lomu left an indelible mark on rugby union and more than a few mental and physical scars on those who faced him, including former England international Mike Catt.

Lomu, who died at home in Auckland on Wednesday aged 40 following a long illness brought about a rare kidney condition, scored four of his 37 All Black tries against England in the 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The first of these saw him famously trample over helpless England full-back Catt to reach the line.

"I've got to thank Jonah for putting me on the map," Catt told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I still blame Will Carling for the incident. He ankle-tapped him. Jonah is then stumbling towards me, rather than standing upright, and like you do in your under-10 days you get your feet close and you drive your attacker.

"Unfortunately, the next thing I remember is turning around to see Jonah scoring the try. He's 18 stone, I was 13 stone. The rest is history.

"I laughed at myself, I thought it was brilliant. I'm lying on the floor and [New Zealand second row] Robin Brooke came over to me, hit me across the cheek and said 'mate, that's just the start of it'. He scored every time he got the ball, you couldn't get hold of him.

"It's one of those things I'll continuously be shown, and hopefully more now with the legacy he's left.

"It highlighted what Jonah was about. He was a massively humble guy off the pitch but was so proud to wear that New Zealand jersey.

"He's what rugby union is all about. He was a proud and respectful person and was selfless in everything he did. It's sad he didn't win the World Cup. If there's one person who deserved the medal it's Jonah."

Listen again to BBC Radio 5 live's Jonah Lomu: The Man Who Changed Rugby