New Zealand captain Richie McCaw says he wants to "give something back" to rugby, as he announces his retirement.

The 34-year-old said it "hit home when I took the jersey off" after winning his second World Cup as New Zealand captain at Twickenham last month.

McCaw has won the most caps (148), won the most matches (131) and had the most games as captain (110) of any player in the sport's history.