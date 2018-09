Ulster fall to an 8-3 defeat to derby rival Leinster at the RDS dropping down to sixth place in the Pro12 table.

Jonny Sexton and Paddy Jackson traded first-half penalties before Leinster hooker Sean Cronin crashed over in the 37th minute for the game's only try.

Neither side scored in the second half of a dour, slow-paced game in which defences were on top.

Available to UK users only