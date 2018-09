Kyle McCall is named man of the match after another impressive performance for Ulster in the 14-7 win against over Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Experienced flanker Chris Henry hailed the impact of McCall and Ulster's other young players who came on following injuries to Iain Henderson, Darren Cave, Peter Nelson and Dan Tuohy.

McCall was happy with how he competed in the scrum against Edinburgh's all-international front row.