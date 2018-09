Ulster forward Franco van der Merwe expects a tough forward battle when his side meet Irish interprovincial rivals Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster have won their last four fixtures, while Munster are on a run of five consecutive defeats.

Second row van der Merwe is hoping to be part of a winning Ulster team against Munster for the first time, having suffered two defeats and drawn once on the three occasions he has lined up against the Irish province.