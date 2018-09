Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says there was "inconsistency" shown by the referee during his side's 29-27 loss to Cardiff Blues.

Three Scarlets players were shown yellow cards during the match, and Pivac believes Blues wing Alex Cuthbert should also have been sent to the sin bin.

Cuthbert's late try, converted by Rhys Patchell, secured the victory for the Blues as Scarlets lost for the second time over the festive period.