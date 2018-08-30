Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss defends his selection for Sunday's dramatic European Champions Cup victory over Oyonnax.

Kiss left out regular half-backs Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson out of the starting line-up and Ulster trailed 23-0 at half-time before the introduction of the duo helped the Irish province fight back to snatch a dramatic 24-23 run.

"We don't pick a team flippantly," Kiss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland, who added that Sunday's first-half struggles was a "team failure".

"We go through a lot of variables. You are looking at players that you need to have a bit of rugby under their belt.

"With the Six Nations coming up, we need to have the like of Ian Humphreys playing a bit of footie before then and you have got to look at the players across the board and manage that right."