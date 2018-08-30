Ulster Euro hopes still alive - Clarke

Ulster assistant coach Allen Clarke says the team can still qualify for the European Champions Cup quarter-final despite Saturday's 33-17 defeat by Saracens.

As Saracens guaranteed themselves a home quarter-final by topping Pool Four, Ulster remained on 13 points but a bonus-point home victory over Oyonnax next weekend could still see the Irish province earning a last-eight spot.

"Our biggest frustration is that we certainly didn't help our own cause today but other results have gone our way and we are still very much in the hunt (for qualification) going into next weekend," said Clarke.

"We need to prepare this week to get that 18-point mark and that will be our sole focus."

