Cave confident of bonus-point win

Centre Darren Cave is confident that Ulster can secure the bonus-point victory against Oyonnax which may be enough to see them make the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"It looks like 17 points will not be enough so we will need four tries for a bonus point. I think we can get them if we are accurate," said Cave, who is returning to action after six weeks out through injury.

"Saracens and Racing are setting the standard in Europe but the important thing for us is to make sure we are there. I would love the chance to play in another quarter-final against anyone."

Top videos

Top Stories

England Women celebrate in Wales

England beat Wales to reach 2019 Women's World Cup

Rafael Nadal

Listen: US Open - Nadal fights back to lead Khachanov

Moeen Ali

Moeen's 5-63 inspires England fightback - videos & report

England goalscorers Nikita Parris and Toni Duggan
Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

  • From the section Football
Bristol celebrate

Newcomers Bristol beat rivals Bath in Premiership opener

Moussa Dembele

Celtic's Dembele seals £19.7m Lyon move