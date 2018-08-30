Centre Darren Cave is confident that Ulster can secure the bonus-point victory against Oyonnax which may be enough to see them make the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"It looks like 17 points will not be enough so we will need four tries for a bonus point. I think we can get them if we are accurate," said Cave, who is returning to action after six weeks out through injury.

"Saracens and Racing are setting the standard in Europe but the important thing for us is to make sure we are there. I would love the chance to play in another quarter-final against anyone."