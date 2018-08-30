Wasps go into their final European Champions Cup Pool Five game at home to Leinster at Coventry's Ricoh Arena still looking to book their place in the last eight.

To guarantee finishing top of the group, they need a better result against Leinster than Toulon, who also kick off at 15:15 GMT, achieve at Bath.

A bonus point win would definitely put Wasps in the quarter-finals, either as pool winners or as one of the best runners-up.

BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett travelled to West London to meet them at their Twyford Avenue training base.