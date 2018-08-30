Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss indicates he is optimistic more resources will be given to the Irish provincial teams in order for them to compete in Europe.

With Ulster narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals despite Saturday's 56-3 win over Oyonnax, no Irish team will be involved in the last eight of the premier European club competition for the first time since the 1997-8 season.

Kiss told BBC Sport that the financial resources of the top English and French clubs is making it increasingly difficult for the Irish provinces to compete at European level but he hinted that the Irish rugby bosses are ready to take action to attempt to redress the balance.

"Those conversations are happening at the moment. I don't think anyone here would like the clubs to not be part of the back end of the season in Europe. A lot of smart people will make those decisions," said Kiss.