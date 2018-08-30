Director of Rugby Les Kiss says Ulster will announce a couple of big-name signings in the next few weeks.

Speaking on BBC's Ulster Rugby Extra, Kiss revealed they had completed their recruitment for next season.

He also said rivals clubs had recently targeted some of his key players, and stressed the importance of Ulster retaining their Irish talent.

Fit-again Stuart Olding will start in the centre for Ulster this Saturday against Treviso.

The 23-year-old - described by Kiss as one of the most gifted players he's seen - had been out for 10 months with a knee injury, and made his playing comeback last week for Ulster A against Bristol.