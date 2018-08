Watch the Calcutta Cup through the ages as England face Scotland this weekend in the Six Nations in one of sport's oldest fixtures.

The two countries have competed for the trophy since 1879 with England winning it 69 times and Scotland 39.

England have held the cup since 2009 and retained it last year by beating Scotland 25-13 at Twickenham.

Watch live coverage of the 2016 Six Nations from 13:30 GMT this Saturday on BBC One starting with France v Italy and followed by Scotland v England