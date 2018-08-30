BBC Rewind pays tribute to legendary commentator Bill McLaren who became known as "the voice of rugby".

McLaren passed away at the age of 86 in 2010.

Throughout his distinguished career he earned the respect of players, fans and spectators by being the best-researched commentator rugby had ever seen.

