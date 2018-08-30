A look back at the brilliant Bill McLaren

BBC Rewind pays tribute to legendary commentator Bill McLaren who became known as "the voice of rugby".

McLaren passed away at the age of 86 in 2010.

Throughout his distinguished career he earned the respect of players, fans and spectators by being the best-researched commentator rugby had ever seen.

Watch Scotland v France live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 1330 GMT, Sunday 13 March; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket