'Away games treated differently in England'

London Irish backs coach Clark Laidlaw says the attitude of Premiership clubs towards away games is in stark contrast to what he encountered in southern hemisphere Super Rugby.

The Exiles, currently bottom of the table, have not won away from home in a calendar year.

"I came from a competition where away games are at the other side of the world and we didn't really change tack about we approached a game'', said the Scot, who was previously part of the coaching staff at New Zealand's Wellington Hurricanes.

"There is almost a French mentality here that, when you go away from home it becomes more difficult."

