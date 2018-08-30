Ireland's Johnny Sexton says being a target for the opposition "goes with the territory" of being a number 10 after England coach Eddie Jones hinted that the fly-half may come in for special attention in Saturday's Six Nations game between the sides at Twickenham.

Sexton shrugs off claims that he was the subject of "a cheap shot" in the 10-9 defeat by France in Paris two weeks ago, describing it as "no big deal" and "not that bad".

"I wish the officials would maybe look after situations a bit better and it's frustrating to be constantly linked with concussion by the media, but I'll go out and try to do my talking on the pitch," said Sexton.