Henderson targets return for Ulster

Forward Iain Henderson tells Ulster Rugby Extra he wants to be back playing before the end of the season to boost the team's push for a place in the Pro12 play-offs.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since early December because of a torn hamstring, and it was feared he would miss the rest of the campaign.

Also on the programme, scrum-half Ruan Pienaar targets this Sunday's match against Cardiff Blues as a chance to make up for the home defeat by Scarlets.

Meanwhile, coach Joe Schmidt and fly-half Johnny Sexton speak on Ireland's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

