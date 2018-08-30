Williams given chance 'in blink of an eye'

London Irish's Johnny Williams says his opportunities in the first team have happened "within the blink of an eye".

The 19-year-old, who was playing for Henley Rugby Club last summer, has continued his impressive form since a man-of-the-match performance against Agen in November.

"It has come along so quickly," said Williams, a product of the club's prestigious academy.

"But credit to the coaches for giving me a shot."

The Reading-born centre is expected to start against Bath this weekend, a game he describes as "a great opportunity to test myself against international players".

