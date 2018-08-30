Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss says his team's recent displays have been "unacceptable" but remains convinced they can secure a European Champions Cup spot and also qualify for the Pro12 semi-finals.

Kiss' side are fourth in the Pro12 table despite losing their last two Pro12 games and he says Friday's home game against Zebre offers them "a great opportunity" to get back to winning ways.

"We're really disappointed with what we've delivered over the past three or four weeks," added the Ulster director of rugby.

"We've worked it back to a couple of key areas. We're just missing a level of excellence in certain skills sets.

"But we know what we are capable of and if we can get those things right, I believe we can deliver and make sure we are in a position to make Europe but also make the Pro12 semi-finals."