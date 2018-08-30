Ulster Rugby Extra: Focus on youth

Ulster Academy head coach Kieran Campbell believes their youth development set-up can become the best in Europe.

Andrew Trimble, Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey are among the academy graduates who have gone on to play for both Ulster and Ireland at senior level.

Former Ulster scrum-half Campbell gives his views on the call from a group of doctors and academics for a ban on tackling in rugby in schools.

The show also includes Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss reflecting on two straight defeats while he and Stuart Olding look ahead to Friday's Pro12 clash against Zebre.

Ulster v Zebre, coverage on BBC2 NI from 19:30 GMT on Friday, 4 February.