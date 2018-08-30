Pro12 highlights: Ulster 32-0 Zebre

Two Nick Williams tries help Ulster get back to winning ways in the Pro12 as they earn a 32-0 bonus-point victory over Zebre at Kingspan Stadium.

After Paddy Jackson kicked two early penalties, the superb Williams finished off a well-constructed line-out maul to score his first try in the 11th minute.

Further Ulster pressure yielded a second try for Williams on 30 minutes.

Ulster laboured during the second half but a Peter Browne try and late Paul Marshall score secured the bonus point.

