England hooker Emma Croker and head coach Scott Bemand speak to BBC Sport after Saturday's 20-13 Women's Six Nations victory over Wales.

A win over France in Vannes on Friday would see England complete the Grand Slam and clinch their first Six Nation's title since 2012.

"It's been a few years since we have been battling it out for the Grand Slam," Croker said.

"We have a new group now, we have rebuilt from the World Cup. Last year and at the beginning of the Six Nations this year people started to write us off.

"But we have really grown as a group and we are hoping to put on a good performance in France."