Andy Goode has already hung up his boots once as a rugby union player but is preparing to do so for good when Newcastle Falcons take on Wasps on Sunday.

The 35-year-old talks to BBC Look North about his three-month stint at Kingston Park, having quickly swapped talking about game as a rugby pundit to come out of retirement as a player to join the Falcons in December.

Goode, who made 17 Test appearances for England, has proved a popular figure with the supporters in his six games for Newcastle, which included wins against Leicester and Northampton.