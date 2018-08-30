Ulster Rugby Extra - McCall's massive learning curve

Ulster prop Kyle McCall is enjoying the buzz of playing in the front row for the Irish province, with whom he has made a major impact in the current campaign.

The 24-year-old front-rower admits that he has been on a "massive learning curve" this season and is continuing to develop physically and technically.

Obviously relishing his breakthrough into the senior ranks, McCall also reveals some of his eating habits to BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews.

There will be live coverage of Ulster's Pro12 match against Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday 25 March on BBC2 and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT.

This video is available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket