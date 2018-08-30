Ulster prop Kyle McCall is enjoying the buzz of playing in the front row for the Irish province, with whom he has made a major impact in the current campaign.

The 24-year-old front-rower admits that he has been on a "massive learning curve" this season and is continuing to develop physically and technically.

Obviously relishing his breakthrough into the senior ranks, McCall also reveals some of his eating habits to BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews.

