Andrew Trimble says Ulster will have to "come out fighting" to have any hope of beating Connacht's best ever team in Friday's crucial Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium.

Three defeats in their last four games have dropped Ulster outside the top four play-off places and another loss against the leaders could end their hopes of winning this year's Pro12 title.

"This is a must-win game for us," said Ireland wing Trimble of a game which will see Connacht attempting to earn their first win at the venue since 1960.

"We have put ourselves in a corner and we have to come out fighting. I have every confidence that that is going to bring the very best out of us.

"But we know Connacht are going to be a handful here. They deserve all the credit they are getting because they are playing unbelievable rugby with ball in hand and entertaining the crowds."