Nick Williams will miss Ulster's game against leaders Connacht on Friday but is desperate to feature in the Pro12 run-in before his departure to Cardiff Blues.

A nagging shoulder problem flared up again in last week's 27-17 defeat by Glasgow and he also sustained a groin injury in the Scotstoun game.

"I'm not going to be up for selection for this week but next week is a new week. Maybe my daughters can throw a bit of holy water on me and get me all good," joked Williams, 32, who has become a firm favourite with Ulster fans since his arrival from Italian club Aironi in 2012.

The Kiwi feels he has played the best rugby of his career during his four-year stint with Ulster.

"I've loved it here and my family have loved it too. You play good rugby when you enjoy where you are living.

"I probably came here with a bit of a question mark around me and I probably didn't play my best rugby down south (with Munster).

"I knew I had a bit of a point to prove here and I'd like to think that I took the challenge head on."

Ulster v Connacht, Friday, 1 April, coverage from 19:30 BST on BBC TWO NI