Paddy Jackson is currently Ireland's form fly-half ahead of regular number 10 Johnny Sexton says Ulster's Franco van der Merwe.

"Paddy Jackson, definitely," replied South African van der Merwe, when asked who he would select as his Ireland fly-half at the moment.

Jackson conclusively won the fly-half battle with Leinster's Sexton in last weekend's Pro12 encounter at Kingspan Stadium as Ulster clinched a comprehensive 30-6 victory.

"It showed at the weekend with the way Paddy played. He was just phenomenal in everything he did. Whether it was from kick-offs, goal-kicking, to taking control in general.

"Even in defence as was shown by his intercept try at the end of the game," added lock van der Merwe.

