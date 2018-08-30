Jackson outshining Sexton - van der Merwe

Paddy Jackson is currently Ireland's form fly-half ahead of regular number 10 Johnny Sexton says Ulster's Franco van der Merwe.

"Paddy Jackson, definitely," replied South African van der Merwe, when asked who he would select as his Ireland fly-half at the moment.

Jackson conclusively won the fly-half battle with Leinster's Sexton in last weekend's Pro12 encounter at Kingspan Stadium as Ulster clinched a comprehensive 30-6 victory.

"It showed at the weekend with the way Paddy played. He was just phenomenal in everything he did. Whether it was from kick-offs, goal-kicking, to taking control in general.

"Even in defence as was shown by his intercept try at the end of the game," added lock van der Merwe.

Video is UK Only

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Vokes

Europa League: Vydra keeps Burnley's slim hopes alive

Celtic v Suduva

Europa League - Celtic three up & set to join Rangers in group stage

Scotland women celebrate

Watch: Scotland Women can't find crucial goal against Swiss

Roger Federer

Listen: US Open day four - Federer two sets up against Paire

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw