Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell tells BBC Hereford and Worcester he is confident he can regain his spot in the England set-up after signing a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old, who won his only cap to date on the 2014 tour of New Zealand, has agreed a new undisclosed-length deal at Sixways, where he has spent his entire career.

