Ulster coach Les Kiss urges his players to "stay tough in the moments when the going gets tough" in Friday's Pro12 semi-final against Leinster at the RDS.

"All the players understand what has go us to this point and if we continue to improve on those things, we can back ourselves.

"What semi-finals are about is staying in the fight.

"Before the game against the Ospreys we didn't talk about it as being an away match, but a massive game which demanded that we deliver," said Kiss.