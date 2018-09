Former All Blacks back-row forward Murray Mexted does not rate Wales' chances against New Zealand in Saturday's third Test match.

Wales play New Zealand in Dunedin at 08:35 BST on Saturday, 25 June after losing the first and second Tests.

Listen live on BBC Radio Wales and in Welsh on BBC Radio Cymru.

Preview: Scrum V on BBC Radio Wales, 20:00 BST on Thursday, 23 June.