Piutau aiming to win silverware with Ulster

New Zealander Charles Piutau tells BBC Sport NI that he aims to help Ulster realise their potential to win silverware but does not feel under extra pressure to help deliver it.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season with Wasps in the Aviva Premiership, arrived in the province last month and has been impressed with the set-up at Kingspan Stadium.

"The quality of players here and the depth of the squad is of such a high standard," said Piutau, who has indicated a willingness to play in any position in the backline.

The Kiwi helped Wasps reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals last season, was nominated for Premiership Player of the Season and was named in the Team of the Season.

"It was tempting to stay at Wasps but the commitment I made was to join this club and I would always honour that," he said.

