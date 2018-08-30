The schedule for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand next summer has been called "ludicrous" by leading figures in the English club game.

The Lions play 10 matches on the tour, with the first game taking place at the start of June, just a week after the Premiership and Pro12 finals.

"It is ludicrous they are playing 10 games," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

The Wasps boss Dai Young - a former Lions prop - agrees that the schedule is incompatible with the oft-stated priority of player welfare.

"It seems a bit dull really to have the first game [on that date], when they know the finals are in place," Young said.

"I'm a big supporter of the Lions, it's a fantastic thing which I was lucky enough to experience, and it's something that should be kept on.

"But do they have to have 10 games? Could they start a week later?"

