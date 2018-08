Ulster flanker Clive Ross says he and other members of the squad must step up to the mark and rise to the challenge this season.

"We have traditionally had a strong starting XV but it's up to the fringe guys on the edge of the squad to push standards and not let the other guys get comfortable," said Ross.

"We were a bit slow out of the blocks last week and the Dragons hurt us but we recovered well, stayed positive and secured the five points."