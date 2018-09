Ulster full-back Charles Piutau attempts to pronounce some Ulster rugby club names ahead of Friday's Pro12 game against the Scarlets in Belfast.

Among the names put to the New Zealander by BBC Sport NI's Nial Foster were Donaghadee, Ophir, Coleraine, Dungannon and CIYMS.

Piutau returns to the Ulster line-up for the game at Kingspan Stadium after recovering from the minor thumb injury which ruled him out of the win over Benetton Treviso.