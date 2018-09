Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he is happy that the Irish province have "got the wins we needed" in their opening three fixtures in the Pro12.

"It's important to get points on the board. With an away trip to Glasgow and then the Ospreys at home it doesn't get any easier," said Kiss after watching his side defeat the Scarlets 19-8.

Ulster's next match against Glasgow at Scotstoun will be broadcast live on BBC TWO NI from 19:30 BST on Friday 23 September.