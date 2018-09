Paul Marshall says champions Connacht will present a tough physical challenge for Ulster despite their early struggles in the Pro12.

"It is going to be tough down there in Galway," said Marshall, ahead of Friday's game at the Sportsground.

"They have been unfortunate. They opened up against Ospreys and Glasgow who were on fire when they played them.

"We saw how good the Ospreys were ourselves last weekend and Connacht themselves had a good victory over Edinburgh."