Irish vow to stage great Women's World Cup

Irish Rugby Football Union women's rugby development manager Nora Stapleton outlines Ireland's plans for the country's staging of next year's Women's Rugby World Cup when the tournament will come to Dublin and Belfast.

Stapleton, who also plays for Ireland, outlined the IRFU's plans in the run-up to the tournament and how to get involved, with tickets now on sale.

“We want to put on a very good show in 2017. It’s going to be run very professionally and everyone will see that when it comes to tournament time," she added.

