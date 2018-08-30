David Paice has hailed the influence of "his London Irish family" as he prepares to make his 250th appearance for the club.

Irish are the only club the 32-year-old hooker has played for since he first moved to England from his native Australia.

Paice has also committed the next two years of his career to the Exiles by signing a contract extension at the Championship club.

"It really starts with the culture we have here at the top," he told BBC Sport. "It's a family club and I've loved every minute of playing here."