Paice set for 250th London Irish game

David Paice has hailed the influence of "his London Irish family" as he prepares to make his 250th appearance for the club.

Irish are the only club the 32-year-old hooker has played for since he first moved to England from his native Australia.

Paice has also committed the next two years of his career to the Exiles by signing a contract extension at the Championship club.

"It really starts with the culture we have here at the top," he told BBC Sport. "It's a family club and I've loved every minute of playing here."

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen falls as England slip to 167-7 - in-play clips, radio & text

Ufa v Rangers

Europa League - Can nine-man Rangers hang on in Russia?

Keaton Jennings
Video

'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by superb Bumrah inswinger

  • From the section Cricket
Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Shaw recalled to England squad

Andy Murray

'Liar, liar, pants on fire' - Murray responds after Verdasco denies coaching claim

  • From the section Tennis
Champions League

Everything you need to know about Champions League draw