Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss says the thought that he will never see his friend Anthony Foley again is difficult to comprehend.

Kiss worked with Foley during their respective backroom stints with the Ireland squad and the duo had a close friendship.

"It's a hard thing to sink in. Axel Foley, a legend of Munster and Irish rugby. A good friend and great coach. I loved working with him. To think I'm not going to see you again is surreal. I can't believe it," said an emotional Kiss.

Munster head coach Foley died suddenly in a Paris hotel on Saturday night after travelling to the French capital with his team for Sunday's scheduled European Champions Cup game against Racing 92.