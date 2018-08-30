Devastated Munster captain Peter O'Mahony breaks down as he tries to put into words what the late Anthony Foley meant to him and the club.

"I'm not going to do him justice here. It's all the words I can say, to be honest," said the Ireland flanker.

"The amount that we have lost now that he has gone is incredible - the rugby knowledge and brain, the man and the friend and coach and brother that we have lost. It's mad."

Munster's second European Champions Cup game against Glasgow will go ahead at Thomond Park on Saturday.

"It's all about Anthony, now, and this weekend and will be for a long time," added Munster's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.