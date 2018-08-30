O'Mahony shattered by Foley's death

Devastated Munster captain Peter O'Mahony breaks down as he tries to put into words what the late Anthony Foley meant to him and the club.

"I'm not going to do him justice here. It's all the words I can say, to be honest," said the Ireland flanker.

"The amount that we have lost now that he has gone is incredible - the rugby knowledge and brain, the man and the friend and coach and brother that we have lost. It's mad."

Munster's second European Champions Cup game against Glasgow will go ahead at Thomond Park on Saturday.

"It's all about Anthony, now, and this weekend and will be for a long time," added Munster's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Top videos

Top Stories

Match of the Day
Video

Watch: Match of the Day

Manchester City players celebrate

Guardiola happy with 'commitment' as Man City secure battling win over Newcastle

Jos Buttler

Determined England build lead of 233 against India - videos & report

Kimi Raikkonen

Raikkonen takes thrilling pole with fastest F1 lap in history at Italian GP

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Bournemouth

'Chelsea can still improve' - Sarri confident after winning start continues

Roberto Firmino and Eden Hazard

What happened in the Premier League?