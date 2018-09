Ulster's director of rugby, Les Kiss, expects to face a fired-up Exeter side in Saturday's European Champions Cup match in Belfast.

Both sides lost their opening Pool 5 matches on Sunday and failed to pick up a bonus point, Exeter falling 35-8 to Clermont Auvergne and Ulster beaten 28-13 by Bordeaux-Begles.

"Their coach Rob Baxter has spoken about them coming here and being angry. It is going to be one hell of an affair," said Kiss.