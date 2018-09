Stephen Watson is joined by Stephen Ferris and Eddie O'Sullivan to look back at Munster's tight 15-14 victory over rivals Ulster in Belfast.

Ulster had taken the lead through tries from Charles Piutau and Rob Lyttle, before Rory Scannell scored just before half-time to keep Munster in the game.

A converted Jaco Taute try reduced Ulster's advantage to just two points, before Scannell's drop-goal sealed Munster's comeback.