Jason Leonard has sent a tribute to England's Rochelle Clark after she was named on the bench for Wednesday's international against France.

The 35-year-old forward could draw level with Leonard as the most-capped England rugby international.

She has 113 caps, one behind Leonard, who retired in 2004.

Leonard recorded a message for Clark, saying: "She's an inspiration for everybody in rugby, not just women and girls coming through but everybody."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio 5 live Rugby on Wednesday, 9 November at 21:00 GMT