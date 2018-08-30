Beaumont predicts 'special' Women's World Cup

World Rugby's chairman Bill Beaumont says Ireland will put on a successful Women's Rugby World Cup next year as the tournament draw is made in Belfast.

Holders England will face the USA, Italy and either Scotland or Spain in their opening pool at next year's tournament.

Scotland will book their spot at next August's tournament if they beat Spain in this month's play-off over two legs.

Ireland are joined in Pool C by fellow 2014 semi-finalists France, Australia and either Fiji, Hong Kong or Japan.

Wales face former winners New Zealand and 2014 runners-up Canada and Fiji, Hong Kong or Japan in Pool A.

