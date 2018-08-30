Faletau return 'win win' - Blackadder

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder says Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau's release from the national side to return for his club is a "win win".

Speaking to BBC Points West, Blackadder said it was "a really good decision for both parties" to allow Faletau to play in Friday's Premiership match at home to Bristol, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The 25-year-old will return to the Wales squad on Monday, 21 November to prepare for the Test match against South Africa in Cardiff on the following Saturday.

